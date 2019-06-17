2 convicted in Tyler sex trafficking case

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people have been sentenced in connection with a Tyler sex trafficking case.
Monday, Brittiany Mendoza, 28, entered a guilty plea to a charge of compelling prostitution by force/threat/fraud and was sentenced to four years in prison. Medoza was given a jail credit of 363 days for time served.
The conviction comes just days after a co-defendant, Brenton Coe, 30, was convicted of the same charge and sentenced to eight years in prison. Coe received a 290 day jail credit for time served.
Mendoza and Coe were arrested following an investigation into whether they forced a woman to ingest methamphetamine and manipulated her into having sex with multiple men.
