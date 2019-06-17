Alto ISD preparing new portable buildings to serve as classrooms

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - While the school district’s students are enjoying their summer break, employees with Alto Independent School District will be busy preparing newly-delivered portable buildings to serve as high school classrooms before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
The portable buildings are necessary in the wake of the tornado that damaged Alto’s high school campus on April 13.
Some of the buildings were sold to Alto ISD at the cost of $1 each because neighboring school districts understand the hardship the district is going through.
“Our number one goal for the summer is to make sure the portable campus is in place,” said Kelly West, Alto ISD superintendent. “Now that we have about all the buildings on site - we lack only one building being here - water, electricity, sewer, internet; all those things have to happen next.”
In addition to all of those services, Alto ISD employees will be cleaning the portables as well. Then, teachers will have to move their things in to turn the empty rooms into classrooms for learning.
Alto ISD administrators said they were overwhelmed with the generosity shown by other school districts following April’s tornadoes. However, the district still has a lot of work ahead in the next few months.
