Wooden Boat Association takes over Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Wooden Boat Association of Texas held a rendezvous at Lake Tyler Saturday to showcase their classic rides.
Roughly a dozen antique boats took to the water Saturday afternoon and those in attendance said they value the unique club because it preserves pieces of history.
“What makes these boats special is they’ve survived,” said Jim Wolfe, past president of the WBA. “Somewhere along the line somebody spent enough money, took enough time to care for it and make it survive. There was only 225 of these made in two years, so, rare when they started and rarer, still, today.”
Although there was a little more wind then the group would have liked on the lake, they said they were lucky with a beautiful, sunny day.
