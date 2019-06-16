Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Father’s Day! Today will be a gray day across most of East Texas. The first round of showers will pass through early this morning and will carry over into the early afternoon. The second round will not be far behind, coming in near the start of the afternoon. These showers are bringing with them some thunder and lightning as well as gusty winds. Temperatures will get into the middle 80s. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay up to date with the weather in your area. Tomorrow will be more of the same with widespread showers, gusty winds, and some thunder and lightning. That wet weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, we will continue to see showers throughout most of the coming work week. Towards the end of the week temperatures will climb back into the low 90s and humidity will be high which will make it feel several degrees warmer outside. Stay weather alert throughout this week!