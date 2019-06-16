Kilgore man arrested after high speed pursuit

On Saturday, June 15, 2019 just before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G Troopers located a stolen 2002 Ford Excursion traveling on I-20 eastbound. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen SUV driven by Richar Landaverde. Landaverde eluded the traffic stop by attempting to strike multiple Louisiana State Police vehicles initiating a high speed pursuit. Landaverde drove in a reckless manner during the pursuit and used the stolen vehicle to ram two marked LSP vehicles. Troopers made multiple attempts to end the pursuit but were unsuccessful. Two Troopers sustained minor injuries due to Landaverde’s reckless actions and were transported Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City.