Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off this Saturday morning with a bit of cloud cover but that will steadily decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will get into the low 90s and winds will be very breezy today. Overnight we will sink to the low 70s. Tomorrow for Father’s Day we do bring around rain chances. Right now it look like the best chance of seeing rain tomorrow will be in the afternoon. Rain chances are going to stick around through the next work week. Temperatures will start to warm back to the 90s on Wednesday but the humidity will make it feel even warmer outside. Friday we will finally begin to dry out and we will start to see more sunshine.