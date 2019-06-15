Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A pleasant day with a fair mix of clouds and sun and even a few showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Conditions will remain mostly quiet through the rest of the evening hours but as we head into our overnight hours a line of strong to severe storms will move in from the northwest and push through East Texas during the overnight and morning hours tomorrow. The northwestern counties of East Texas are under a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe weather with the reminder of East Texas placed under a MARGINAL (5%) risk. Showers and storms will remain a possibility through the afternoon and early evening hours before conditions quiet down slightly. Temperatures will range throughout the day and will depend on if you have received rain or not, but on average we should see morning lows in the lower to middle 70s and afternoon highs topping off in the middle to upper 80s. More showers and a few stronger storms will be likely on Monday and even the first half of Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers possible on Wednesday before our active weather pattern finally shifts further off to the east, giving our area a break from the rain and storms. Our severe threats for Sunday-Tuesday look to be damaging gusty winds and a few pockets of large hail being the greatest possibility, as well as flooding in a few poor drainage areas. The tornado threat is low but not at zero. Be sure to charge your phones tonight in the case of our overnight/early AM severe weather impacting you so that you can receive those important weather alerts.