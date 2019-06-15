‘Romeo and Juliet’ director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96

Zeffirelli wrote about the then-scandalous circumstances of his birth in his 2006 autobiography, recounting how his mother attended her husband's funeral pregnant with another man's child. Unable to give the baby either her or his father's names, she intended to name him Zeffiretti, after an aria in Mozart's "Cosi fan Tutti," but a typographical error made it Zeffirelli, making him "the only person in the world with Zeffirelli as a name, thanks to my mother's folly."