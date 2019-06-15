Pittsburg police investigating aggravated robbery of business

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a business Saturday.
According to a press release, at 11:34 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Cash Store located at 305 South Greer Blvd.
They said a black male, between the ages of 25 and 30 with dreadlocks, entered the store and displayed a handgun.
Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The suspect was seen in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (903) 843-3131 or PPD at (903) 856-3330.
