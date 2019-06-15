Pittsburg police investigating aggravated robbery of business

Pittsburg police investigating aggravated robbery of business
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 15, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 6:24 PM

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a business Saturday.

According to a press release, at 11:34 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Cash Store located at 305 South Greer Blvd.

They said a black male, between the ages of 25 and 30 with dreadlocks, entered the store and displayed a handgun.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The suspect was seen in a white vehicle.

(Source: Pittsburg Police Department)
(Source: Pittsburg Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (903) 843-3131 or PPD at (903) 856-3330.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.