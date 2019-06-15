2 people shot after altercation in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office said it happened around 1:10 a.m. at a home in the 19000 block of Red Oak Drive outside of Larue.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, three men and one woman arrived in front of the residence on Red Oak in two vehicles, two of them bearing firearms.
They began yelling at the occupants of the residence. A male resident came outside onto the porch of the residence bearing a firearm and observed the two subjects with firearms.
The sheriff said shots ensued and two of the three males that came to the residence causing the disturbance were shot.
They were both transported to a Tyler hospital and are in stable condition. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation.
