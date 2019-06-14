Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies and warm temperatures overnight with increasing humidity. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 70s by early Saturday morning. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy Saturday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. South winds will once again gust up to 15-20 mph. A few isolated showers are possible in far southern counties Saturday afternoon. Clouds increase late Saturday into Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and thundershowers by Sunday afternoon. Heavy rainfall is possible especially overnight Sunday into early Monday. Showers and thundershowers remain likely through the day Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler early next week thanks to the clouds and the rain. Rain chances decrease through the end of the week as temperatures warm back into the lower 90s, near average for this time of the year.