Longview hosts Juneteenth celebration events

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - In Longview, Juneteenth was celebrated at Broughton Park with food, music, sports, and other outdoor fun and a car show.
Baseball, basketball, and cooling off in the water, as hundreds turned out for the annual celebration of Juneteenth.
A little something for everyone and the car show is always a fan favorite.
“We have a lot of clean rides out here so we do the best show, the kids get involved, the kids pick the best car, then we measure the sound and see who has the loudest boom. And who has the cleanest ride so we have so much fun,” says event organizer Tamika Franklin.
Proceeds from the car show go to help needy and low-income families in the community.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.