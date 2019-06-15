Lady Patriots headed to World Cup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler women’s soccer coach Stefani Webb and her team will gather at the Republic Ice House for a World Cup watch for the team USA/Chile game. It also there where they’ll be in a sendoff as they head to France to play some games and catch World Cup action. It’s as much an educational trip as it is an athletic one.
“To just to embrace the entire culture one of our core values, work really hard, have a blast doing it, and then be present. And so for us to be present, for us to go over there to be present and experience everything France has to offer, not just from the world cup perspective but all the history that’s in France,” Webb said. “And all the people the culture the cuisine, everything that’s involved with that as with their family, it’ll truly be a life changing experience for all of them.”
When asked how the team reacted when she broke the news to them, she said, "Shocked, to be honest, you know, I think it’s something everybody’s dreamed of. The girls have worked extremely hard. They had to raise all the money and so we had to go into full time fundraising mode to figure how to turn this sucker into reality. But they loved it, they were excited. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
As for her own feelings about the opportunity?
“I’m old and I’ve never been to a women’ s World Cup, so for them to be able to experience it while they’re playing is something incredible.”
