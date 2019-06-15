Game warden warns of waterway obstacles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though East Texas lake and river levels are quickly receding from April and May flooding, game wardens say that there are things boaters need to be aware of for their own safety.
With lake levels at the Sabine River getting back to normal, game wardens say there are many dangers to boaters.
Everything from tree stumps just under the surface, to telecommunications lines which can become submerged. Fast-moving currents can also move large objects, turning them into obstacles.
“Out here at the Sabine River, we’ve got so much oilfield remnant, s-pipes, I-beams, stumps, etcetera, and stuff that was here today was not there yesterday. Conditions are always changing,” says Texas Game Warden Todd Long.
Boaters are urged to use caution in shallow areas of lakes and rivers, where underwater obstacles would be most likely present.
