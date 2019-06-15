Funding shortage may shut down Longview family help agency

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit organization that has helped numerous families out of poverty and homelessness over the years now faces the possibility of closing its doors.
'Family Promise of Longview', which was formerly known as 'Longview Interfaith Hospitality Network', is in a financial shortfall, and must find a way to get funded, or close down.
They've helped families reclaim their lives over the years, but unless they get some help soon.
"We would have to close our doors. Our giving last year was down by 28 thousand dollars," says agency executive director Doris Ramaly.
Over 15 years the agency has helped over 660 people, 413 children, and 193 families with food, shelter, and training for employment.
"We have a house full of families and we’re trying to get them self sufficient, and without community support, we can not continue.
We are a shelter that helps couples with children, single dads with children, and single moms. Life skills, working on goals, how to interview for a job," Ramaly says.
Ashley McGinnis is one of the success stories. Once homeless with two children.
“I was about to be sleeping on a park bench with my two younger children. To find this shelter it changed my life, it did. I said I don’t want to be that mother that’s going to have my babies sleeping on a bench. We have our own apartment right now, I’m a 3-year old teacher at a daycare,” she says.
Their hope is that East Texas will hear their plea.
"Funding so we can continue to provide these wonderful services. It's about our families and I want to see them succeed, and that's why I'm asking for funding," says Ramaly.
