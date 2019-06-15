Church hosts concert to benefit 11 year old with glioma

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gospel tunes will fill Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church Saturday night during a concert benefiting an 11-year-old boy who has been fighting for his life.
“I have glioma tumors," said Caden Bledsoe. "I have three in my brain and several down my spine.”
Caden will be entering junior high in the fall.
“Caden is very, very upbeat, even through all he’s been through, he’s always got a smile on his face," said Tony Warren, the man who organized the benefit concert. "He’s a prayer warrior and he’s trusting in the Lord that he’s going to take care of this.”
Caden said he stays strong for his family, especially his mom.
“Well, she does a lot of crying,” Caden said, pointing at his mom, Michelle, and laughing.
Caden and his family have been travelling back and forth to Dallas for the past few months getting treatment.
His mom had to quit her job and his stepdad missed out on a lot of work.
So their church decided to help.
“I just felt like the Lord was leading me to help them out, and I know financially their bills were piling up,” said Warren. “Insurance only covers so much.”
The Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a benefit concert tomorrow for Caden and his family.
“It’s a benefit concert and it’s helping us pay for some of my medicine and stuff and doctors visits,” said Caden.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free, but donations are being accepted for Caden and his family.
Caden said if the turn out for the concert is anything like the support he’s received so far, he’ll be so grateful.
“I didn’t know so many people cared about me that way,” said Caden.
Caden and his family will head to Dallas next Friday to get the results of his latest tests and learn if the tumors in his spine are shrinking and Caden said he’s confident that they are.
If you’d like to attend the benefit concert on Saturday at 6 p.m., you can find the church north of Gilmer off of Hwy 271 near the Bettie Community on FM 2088.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.