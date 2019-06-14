Tyler man gets 11 years for online solicitation

After agreeing to meet the girl at a location in Tyler for the purpose of having sex, Contreras arrived in his Ford truck. Undercover agents identified Contreras as the one involved in the online chat, stopped the vehicle, and arrested him. Contreras’s phone was seized as evidence and analyzed. Evidence in his phone revealed that Contreras had deleted the messaging application used to chat with the undercover officer. There were also many pornographic images on the phone consistent with the sexually explicit chatting.