Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Barbara Cooperwood, a 36 year old white female. Cooperwood is described as 5’5”, 205 pounds with dark hair, last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.
Cooperwood has shaved her head, with the exception of a strip of hair down the middle of her head, similar to a Mohawk. According to family, Cooperwood has numerous mental health conditions and has the mentality of a seven year old child. Cooperwood was last seen near her residence in the 18000 block of Oakridge Drive in the southwestern portion of Smith County.
If you have any information on Barbara Cooperwood, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.