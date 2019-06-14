SFA Athletic marketing brings home national awards for showdown with Bama

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was the Basketball game of the year in Nacogdoches and now the SFA Athletic Marketing staff is being honored for their work promoting the December 2019 showdown between SFA and Alabama.
The team brought home two top national honors for the single game sales campaign and the static graphic ad on social media for the game this week in Orlando at the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) Convention.
“It was the biggest game in the history of SFA basketball," SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “We wanted to make sure we put on a great show for them and for us. Alabama is used to big games in the SEC and we wanted to create that environment in the Sawmill. It was unique for us. We wanted to make sure we had a great show for the fans that came in for the first time. We wanted to make a lasting impression. We wanted to show SFA in a worth while manner on national TV.”
NACMA is made up of over 1,300 schools from the smallest NAIA schools to the Power 5 conferences in the NCAA.
“It sets the bar for our marketing department,” Ivey said. “We view NACMA as the industry leader. It is just a step for us. We want to do more and are capable of doing more.”
The event also saw Ivey take over as president of the organization for the next 2019-2020 school year.
“I was first vice-president this past year,” Ivey said. “It was the natural progression of an officer. A lot of this is leading the board and setting a vision for the upcoming year. We have a diverse group from a lot of universities. We want to make sure we continue to be the leader of collegiate marketing.”
