Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with south winds gusting to 15 mph by afternoon. Those south winds will cause humidity to rise through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s on Friday and the lower 90s by Saturday. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with clouds increasing late Saturday into early Sunday. By Sunday morning, a chance for rain is back in the forecast and that chance will increase through the day Sunday and into Monday as well. Scattered showers and thundershowers will start next work week and could continue through at least midweek for some areas. Temperatures will be back in the 80s thanks to the clouds and rain but as rain chances become more slight, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s by the end of next week.