Mourning widow begs person of interest to come forward after her husband’s tragic death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A mourning widow speaks out after her husband died in a tragic motorcycle wreck last Friday night.
Shonda Hoil lost her husband, 43-year-old Kenric Hoil, while he was riding his motorcycle down Loop 323 in Tyler.
He wrecked because of a dirt bike that was left in the roadway, and Shonda has a message for the person in question.
“I forgive you, I can’t get to heaven if I don’t forgive you, I forgive you for taking my husband away from me,” Shonda Hoil says.
Although Shonda Hoil forgives the person responsible for her husband’s death, she also believes this tragedy could have very easily been avoided.
“Whoever this dirt bike person is, you need to come forward because you took my husband away from me,” Hoil says.
Tyler police say an off-road dirt bike fell from the bed of a white pickup truck, and within a minute’s time, Hoil crashed.
“I’m not 100% sure if he actually struck the motorcycle, or took immediate evasive action once he realized, ‘oh my God, there’s a bike in the road’,” Tyler police officer Don Martin says.
Police call the crime committed in this case, ‘an unsecure load,’ which is a class C misdemeanor.
“Tie it down, you won’t have this problem, you tie it down and keep it secure, so you won’t be held accountable,” Hoil says.
Shonda Hoil says riding on Kenric’s motorcycle was something they enjoyed doing together a lot.
“If you see a motorcycle, if you’re behind one or beside one, there is no protection whatsoever,” Hoil says.
She’s just hoping whoever is responsible will come forward.
“That was my world, and you stole him. You stole him,” Hoil says.
Kenric Hoils family says they hope that this tragedy will be a reminder to other drivers to stay aware of motorcyclists.
Tyler police say if you or anyone you know have any information about the white pickup truck in question, you are urged to call the police department immediately.
