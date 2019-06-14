Meals on Wheels announces new executive director

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The board of directors of Meals on Wheels East Texas has named its new executive director, just days after announcing it had released its CEO in search of new leadership.
Meals on Wheels confirmed John Moore as executive director on Friday. Moore previously worked in community roles at University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, and Stewart Regional Blood Center. His voice was well known after working years at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler.
“John Moore brings a track record of leadership, an extensive communications background, and community connections to the Meals on Wheels Ministry, and we are excited that he has joined us,” said John Genung, Chairman of the Meals on Wheels Ministry Board of Directors. “We look forward to John guiding the organization forward as we continue to provide a lifeline of meals to seniors in our region.”
“My family has a four-decade connection to Meals on Wheels,” said Moore. “My wife and I have supported the organization in both Tyler and Ponca City, Oklahoma, where my mother-in-law was a Meals on Wheels administrator for 39 years. After her retirement, she became a Meals on Wheels client and is able to stay in her home because of the food that’s delivered. At 90-years-old, that is a blessing for her and us.”
Meals on Wheels confirmed Wednesday that Kari Kietzer, former CEO, was no longer leading the company. Kietzer had led the organization since 2018.
Moore said that he has several goals for the Meals on Wheels Ministry, including volunteer recruitment, serving more clients, and increased fundraising.
“I look forward to helping to get the word out about exactly what we do,” Moore said. “Meals on Wheels dates back to the 1950s in America and most people know about us. But, I think there’s a great opportunity to emphasize that what we do is more than just deliver nutritious food. Many of our clients are elderly with health issues and have few to no visitors. Our volunteers provide that human interaction we all have to have, and they check on each person to make sure they are OK. The ability to stay in one’s home and not transfer to a nursing or other care facility not only allows our clients to be independent, it saves them, their families and the taxpayers a tremendous amount of money.”
Meals on Wheels East Texas delivers meals to more than 2,700 home-bound seniors and disabled individuals in six counties across the area.
