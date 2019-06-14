Meals on Wheels announces new executive director

“I look forward to helping to get the word out about exactly what we do,” Moore said. “Meals on Wheels dates back to the 1950s in America and most people know about us. But, I think there’s a great opportunity to emphasize that what we do is more than just deliver nutritious food. Many of our clients are elderly with health issues and have few to no visitors. Our volunteers provide that human interaction we all have to have, and they check on each person to make sure they are OK. The ability to stay in one’s home and not transfer to a nursing or other care facility not only allows our clients to be independent, it saves them, their families and the taxpayers a tremendous amount of money.”