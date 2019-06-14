Longview officials investigate early-morning fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials are investigating after two small structures were damaged in an early-morning fire.
According to the Longview Fire Department, they responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Short Young Street at 4:05 a.m. on Friday.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found two small wood structures on fire. Longview fire reports both structures were vacant at the time of the fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire department estimates the structures suffered about $5,000 in damages.
The Longview Fire Department reports the cause of the fire is under investigation.
