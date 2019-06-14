Harrison County fatal crash

WASKOM, Texas (KLTV) -The Department of Public Safety has released details from a Thursday crash.
Media Release: Yesterday at 6:00 PM, Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on IH-20, one mile east of the city of Waskom in Harrison County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2007 Freightliner towing a semi-trailer, Todd Allen Weldon, 53, of Kingston OK, was traveling westbound on IH-20 when he failed to control his speed for the slowed traffic ahead and struck a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Sandra A. Myers, 65, of West Monroe LA.
The impact caused the Cadillac to strike a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Bethany Marie Michaud, 33, of Shreveport LA which then caused the Hyundai to strike a trailer towed by a 2018 Peterbilt truck driven by Charles Michael Steller, 60, of Gladewater.
Myers was killed as a result of the crash, pronounced by Judge Graff on scene and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Michaud was transported to Christus GSMC – Marshall in stable condition. Weldon was taken to Christus GSMC-Marshall in stable condition. Steller does not show to be injured as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
