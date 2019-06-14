Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the day with temperatures ranging in the middle to upper 60s for your Friday morning and partly to mostly sunny skies. A fair mix of cloud cover and sunshine should be expected today with breezy southerly winds ranging around 10-20 mph throughout the day before calming in the evening. Highs today will be warm, topping off in the upper 80s with a few spots likely reaching 90 degrees. We will stay dry today minus a few stray drops here and there, but better chances for rain return as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a few scattered showers possible throughout the day, but as we head into Sunday showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as an upper-level disturbance moves through East Texas during the late morning, early afternoon hours. The severe threat is low but there could still be a few stronger storms developing Sunday, with periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. This will not be an all day event and likely not everyone will see the rain so don’t necessarily cancel your Father’s Day plans. Just be sure to stay weather alert as you may have to postpone any outdoor plans until the rain has passed. More showers and storms expected on Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday as our active pattern starts to slow down heading into the middle part of next week. Overall, temperatures will be right around where they should be this time of year, ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s.