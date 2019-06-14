TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If your dad likes pizza, bacon and steak, he’s going to love it when you make this pizza for him! Of course, feel free to adjust the toppings so it’s exactly what your dad will like best.
Father’s Day steak and bacon pizza by Mama Steph
Father’s Day Steak and Bacon Pizza
1 roll of pizza dough
2 cups shredded mozzarella
1 cup tomato sauce
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon mince garlic or garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
8 ounces precooked steak strips, chopped
4 slices precooked bacon, crumbled
½ medium onion, chopped
1/3 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese
Directions:
Spread pizza dough out on pizza pan, and bake according to package directions.
Combine the tomato sauce, basil, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Spread over the baked pizza crust.
Cover the sauce with the mozzarella, then the steak, bacon, onion and gorgonzola.
Bake at 400 for about 8 more minutes, until toppings are melted together and crust is golden brown.
Enjoy!
