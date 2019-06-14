Electric Power Technology lineman rodeo, graduation held Friday

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Electric Power Technology (KCEPT) program hosted a lineman rodeo Friday for the 24th class to complete the 10-week certificate program.
Twelve students competed at the lineman rodeo beginning that kicked off at 9 a.m. at the KCEPT Training Field – located at 2317 CR 174 East in Kilgore.
This is the fourth class to use the new training field, formerly located at Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson. It is the second class under the leadership of instructor Travis Croft.
Skills demonstrated at the rodeo include pole climbing, hurt-man rescue and insulator changing exercises.
Graduation is set for 4 p.m. June 14, at the First Baptist Church of Kilgore.
Click here for more information on the Electric Power Technology (KCEPT) program.
Graduation candidates, listed by hometown:
- Arp, TX: Jaron C. Swonke
- Atlanta, TX: Kendal C. Griffin
- Bullard: Caleb W. Hall
- Canton, TX: Carter A. Hale
- Elkhart, TX: Brody L. Chapin
- Frisco, TX: Kyle J. Crites
- Gilmer, TX: Nathan K. Barksdale and Joseph E. Sheid
- Huntington, TX: Tye L. Smith
- Mount Pleasant, TX: Daniel M. Martinez
- Scroggins, TX: Colby D. Keener
- Sulphur Springs, TX: Dennis D. Morris
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.