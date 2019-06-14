East Texas teams aim to qualify for state at Tyler 7-on-7 tournament

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas teams will look to punch their ticket to the Division I state 7-on-7 football Tournament in two weeks when they hit the fields at Lindsey Park in Tyler this weekend.
Tyler will host a 7-on-7 qualifying tournament at Lindsey Park on Saturday. The Pool Play begins at 9 a.m. The state qualifying rounds begin at 12:45 p.m.
Lufkin is the lone East Texas team to qualify in the DI Tournament. Crockett and Spring Hill have already qualified for the DII Tournament. Arp is the only East Texas team to qualify so far for the DIII Tournament.
Here are the pools for the Tyler tournament:
Pool A
- Tyler Lee
- Tyler Chapel Hill
- Greenville
- Terrell
Pool B
- Tyler Lee JV
- Tyler John Tyler
- Marshall
- Sulphur Springs
Pool C
- Longview Pine Tree
- Lindale
- College Station
- Jacksonville
Pool D
- Whitehouse
- Kaufman
- DeSoto
- Huntsville
State Qualifying Round
- Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner
- Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner
