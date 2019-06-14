District 10 Little League Tournaments start Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The long-time sports rivalry between Lufkin and Tyler will take to the Little League baseball fields on Saturday.
The District 10 Tournaments for Little League International start on June 15.
In the 10U age group, Tyler East will play Tyler West at the Golden Rd. complex in Tyler at 7 pm. Lufkin will play the winner on June 18 in Lufkin at 7 pm.
In the 11U age group, Lufkin will play Tyler West at Faulkner Park in Tyler starting at 7 pm. Tyler East will play the winner on June 18.
In the Majors division, which is the age-group looking to make it to Williamsport, PA, Lufkin will host Tyler East at Morris Frank Park at 7 pm. The winner will play on June 18 at 7 pm against Tyler West.
All the tournaments are double-elimination tournaments.
A full tournament bracket can be found here.
