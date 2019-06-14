City of Alto tornado debris cleanup rescheduled

ALTO, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tornado cleanup in the city of Alto will begin later than expected, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
Cleanup efforts in city neighborhoods were originally set to begin on Monday, June 17 and continue through Sunday, June 30. The Texas Department of Transportation has notified the city that debris cleanup will now take place from Monday, July 1 through Monday, July 15.
Residents are asked to take all debris, including household and vegetation, to the edge of their property for easy access.
Streets included in the cleanup efforts are:
Blanton, Putnam, Elkhart (HW 294), Smith, Miller, Quincy, Palestine (HW 752), Decker, South Marcus (HW 69), Ford, East San Antonio (HW 21 East), and Singletary.
According to the city, crews will make multiple passes on the listed streets within the designated time period.
