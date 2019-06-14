Blueberry Barbecue Sauce by Pearl’s Kitchen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Hannah Parker of Pearl’s Kitchen in Mount Pleasant is sharing a special recipe, just in time for grilling season.
BLUEBERRRY BARBECUE SAUCE
makes about 3 cups
INGREDIENTS
1/4 Yellow Onion, diced
2 C Blueberries
1/3 C Balsamic Vinegar
1/4 C Apple Cider Vinegar
2 T Water
1/4 C Maple Syrup
2 T Worcestershire Sauce
6 oz Tomato Paste
1/2 C Brown Sugar
2 t Garlic Powder
1 t Smoked Paprika
2 t Salt
1 t Pepper
1 t Cayenne Pepper, optional
DIRECTIONS
1. Stir all ingredients together.
2. In heavy bottom pot, bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 30
minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.
3. Blend until smooth. Enjoy in place of a traditional barbecue sauce in your favorite dishes!
Visit Pearl’s Kitchen on Facebook by clicking here. They are located at 207 North Madison Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.