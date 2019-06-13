WEBXTRA: Oklahoma State pitcher putting on sotfball camp in Mt. Enterprise

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas high school softball players will have a chance to learn from an elite college pitcher.
On June 22, Oklahoma State pitcher Samantha Clakley will be doing a softball camp in Mt. Enterprise.
Clakley played for the Cowgirls as they made it all the way to the softball College World Series
The camp for girls going into 4th through 7th grade will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Camp for girls going into 8th through 12th grade will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost of the camp will be $10 per child.
If you have any questions please call coach Nick Jones at (903) 722-3460.
