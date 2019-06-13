Tyler police arrest 3 teens accused of burglarizing cars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested three teenagers they believe are responsible for various auto burglaries in the area.
According to the Tyler Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m. on June 13, a resident of the Wood Trail Apartment complex, located on 1909 Shiloh Road, reported they had interrupted three young men while they allegedly burglarized a vehicle. The men reportedly fled as the witness approached them.
Later that night, at about 2:24 a.m., Tyler police received a second report of an auto burglary that just occurred at the Alpine Creek Apartments, located at 4400 Paluxy. The officers that were responding to the call found three teenagers walking down Paluxy, wearing backpacks and holding flashlights.
According to Tyler police, the officers stopped the teens and found in their possession “hundreds of coins in the backpack, several empty purses, miscellaneous jewelry items, several phones, phone cords, a phone battery pack, a Bluetooth speaker, and part of a felt covered Chrysler-brand console tray from someone’s vehicle."
According to the Tyler police, about two or three cars near the Alpine Creek Apartments were found to have been affected.
The teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 16, were taken into custody. Tyler police have declined to release their identities due to their ages. Police did say they believe the trio is responsible for other auto burglaries in Tyler.
They ask anyone who has been a victim of an auto burglary and have not reported it to report the incident to the police. Tyler police remind residents to remove anything valuable from their cars and to lock them at night.
