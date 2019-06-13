TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment returns to Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment is coming back to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
The program is scheduled to begin on June 17 and is back for the third time.
Airport manager Davis Dickson says in the past, travelers have come from as far as College Station to enroll. The popular response to previous offerings has encouraged the mobile enrollment unit to return to Tyler.
“TSA Pre-check is so convenient,” says Dickson. “What can be fast here at Tyler going through screening makes it even faster, and certainly once you get to the larger airports it really saves time to be a TSA Pre-check passenger.”
The mobile enrollment RV will be at the airport from June 17 through July 3. To get started you must pre-enroll online, you will then be able to set up an appointment.
For more information on TSA Pre-Check and a link to the online application, head to: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.
