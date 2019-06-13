Smith County crews respond to house fire in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Bullard.
The call reporting fire came in at about 8:45 a.m.
Firefighter crews from Bullard, Flint-Gresham, and Whitehouse, along with Smith County ESD and Bullard police were on scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Inwood Drives.
Smith County ESD believes the fire started in the washroom. The fire was contained to one room and the house is not a total loss.
No injuries have been reported and no one has been displaced.
Smith County ESD doesn’t believe the fire is suspicious.
