Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies this evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s again, making for another nice start to Thursday morning. Mostly sunny with light northeasterly winds tomorrow. Temperatures will be well below average in the lower 80s for tomorrow afternoon. Friday expect more sunshine but winds will turn out of the south and become breezy by afternoon so temperatures will be a little bit warmer. Humidity will be rising through the weekend as well as temperatures reach the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Another chance for rain on Sunday for Father’s Day and that chance will increase for early next week.