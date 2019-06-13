LIVE: Sen. Hughes discusses passage of ‘Save Chick-fil-A bill'

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - This week marked the passage of Senate Bill 1978, known as the ‘Save Chick-fil-A bill.'
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who authored the bill, stopped by the East Texas Now desk Thursday to discuss the law and religious freedom.
Supporters have said the measure will protect religious freedom. SB 1978 matured following a controversial decision by the San Antonio City Council to bar Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in an airport. The decision was based on the restaurant’s history of what some have called “anti-LGBTQ” actions.
SB 1978 protects any individuals or businesses and their membership who show support to religious organizations.
