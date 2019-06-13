Kilgore College hosts journalism camp

Several other camps available through the summer

Kilgore College hosts journalism camp Thursday, June 13, 2019, at The Flare Lab. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 13, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 4:41 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College is hosting a journalism camp this week. Participants include students who have finished grades 9 - 12.

The camp provides real-world experience working on a campus newspaper. The camp is being held in the working lab of the award-winning college publication, The Flare.

Students will improve their writing, photography and design skills while covering campus events. The camp runs through Friday.

Click here for more information on other Kilgore College summer camps.

