Kaufman County constable dies of massive heart attack while on duty

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kaufman County constable has died after he suffered a massive heart attack while on duty Wednesday.
According to a post on Pct. 2 Constable Jason Johnson’s Facebook page, Pct. 4 Constable Chad Jones suffered the heart attack Wednesday afternoon.
“Constable Chad Jones was a professional, hard working, dedicated elected official, and he cared for this county,” Johnson wrote in the post. “We as that you keep his family, friends, and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time. Rest in Peace, Constable Chad Jones. You Will be missed."
