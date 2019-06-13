Gas prices continue to drop in East Texas

TEXAS, (KLTV) -Texas drivers continue to see low prices at the pump; savings are growing as retail gas prices continue to drop.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Texas is $2.41, that’s four cents less than last week’s statewide average and 32 cents less than drivers were paying this time last year.
When breaking down the local numbers, East Texas drivers are saving even more at the pump. In the City of Tyler, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.29. That’s down a nickel from last week and 34 cents less than the average price this time last year.
Drivers in the Longview area are experiencing a similar trend. Today the average price for a gallon of gas stands at about $2.39, this time last week drivers were paying a nickel more and this time last year they were paying 29 cents more per gallon for gas.
Experts say as long as supply keeps pace with demand and crude oil prices remain low, Texans will continue to see savings at the gas pump this summer.
The cities of Dallas, Laredo, and Sherman are the only Texas cities where gas prices have either risen or remain the same.
