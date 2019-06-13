Fort Worth Police Department shares video, timeline of events in officer-involved shooting involving UT Tyler resident

Fort Worth Police Department shares video, timeline of events in officer-involved shooting involving UT Tyler resident
A suspect in a UT Tyler assault case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth, and police there have shared body cam video from the incident.
By Stephanie Frazier | June 13, 2019 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 5:48 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in a UT Tyler assault case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth, and police there have shared body cam video from the incident.

According to WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, Jacquavion Slaton, 20, was killed following a Sunday altercation with Fort Worth police. Slaton was not a student at UT Tyler, but lived in a university-owned residence.

In the following video, a Fort Worth Police Department official shares the timeline of the shooting and video footage from officer body cameras.

News Conference regarding Officer Involved Shooting near 5200 East Berry Street on 06/09/19.

Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Thursday, June 13, 2019

The Associated Press said the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.