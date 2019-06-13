Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Another beautiful evening is ahead for East Texas. Fair skies are expected along with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will once again drop into the 60s overnight tonight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow. South winds pick up by tomorrow afternoon and will warm things up to near 90 degrees. Humidity will be increasing as well. Partly cloudy Saturday with breezy south winds and high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. The chance for rain returns on Sunday, so make some indoor plans for Father’s Day. That chance for rain will increase early next week with temperatures back in the 80s through midweek. Slight chances for rain will stick around through the end of next week as well.