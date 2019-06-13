East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
According to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett, average prices for all feeder steer and heifer for the lighter classes finished three to six dollars higher.
The heavier weight classes ended between two and four dollars higher.
Slaughter cows showed to be firm to a dollar higher, while slaughter bulls ended mixed to a dollar lower. Buying activity is brisk at market, and demand is mostly good for quality feeder calf.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report shows hay traded steady on light to moderate movement.
The entire state has been hampered by rain and baling hay around thunderstorms. The rain has made hay movement difficult and also affected the quality.
Many east Texas coastal Bermuda producers have rye in some of their bales due to delayed cutting and not being able to spray because of the rain.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.