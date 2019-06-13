FAA, NTSB investigating small plane crash that injured 2 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Troopers are responding to a small plane crash in Wood County.
About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the 2400 block of FM 2869, behind the Holly Lake Car Wash in response to a report of single-engine plane crash.
The pilot and passenger were injured in the crash, according to Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety. They were transported from the scene to the hospital. At this time, the extent of their injuries are unknown.
At this time, a perimeter has been set up near the crash due to fuel leak.
It appears has if the front end of the plane along with the wings have been mangled. According to FAA records, the plane is a Ercuope model 415-C fixed wing single-engine plane.
At this time, the FAA reports the plane crashed under “unknown circumstances.” They confirmed they along with NTSB will be investigating the crash.
