Crash reported on I-20E in Longview area

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Longview area.
About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Longview Fire Department reported a crash on I-20 E near Estes Parkway. Injuries have been reported.
Kristie Bryan, a spokeswoman for the Longview Police Department, said that the crash involved three vehicles, and it occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Bryan also said that eastbound traffic on I-20 is slowing because of the wreck.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.