Crash reported on I-20E in Longview area
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 13, 2019 at 9:42 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 10:03 AM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Longview area.

About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Longview Fire Department reported a crash on I-20 E near Estes Parkway. Injuries have been reported.

Kristie Bryan, a spokeswoman for the Longview Police Department, said that the crash involved three vehicles, and it occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Bryan also said that eastbound traffic on I-20 is slowing because of the wreck.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

