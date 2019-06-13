Bring in a donation, take home a pet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a dream come true for animal lovers.
This summer, an East Texas shelter is asking people to bring in a donation, and in turn, you can receive a new best friend for free.
It’s hard to avoid eye contact with those sweet puppy dog eyes at the shelter.
“They’re in cages all day and it makes them depressed,” pet owner Jeauna Holloway says.
But don’t worry, this isn’t supposed to be a sad story, because this summer, the animals will have a much greater chance of breaking free from those cages.
“Our adoption fees are waived in lieu of a donation,” Tyler shelter director Shawn Markmann says.
A donation is your golden ticket to your four-legged friend.
“25 pounds or more of cat food, or we’ll take two bags of white towels or washcloths, or we will take an unused doghouse,” Markmann says.
The dog houses are much needed, because when Tyler Animal Control gets a call about an animal in need, those houses are worth everything, especially in this heat.
And all of the donated food will be placed in the pet food bank for those having financial trouble and considering surrendering their pets.
“I have 43 dogs and 30 cats right now,” Markmann says.
They are all anxiously waiting for their forever home.
“If you adopt them, they’ll have a happy home, they’ll be joyful, and they’re just so cute,” Holloway says.
The waived adoption fee promotion at the Tyler Animal Shelter will go on all summer and end August 30.
For more information go by the shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy or call 903-535-0045.
By clicking on the following link, you can see the animals that are available for adoption at the City of Tyler Animal Shelter: https://bit.ly/2nWKdXB
