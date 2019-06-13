Affidavit alleges Sabine Elementary employee admitted relationship with child to her pastor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A Sabine ISD educator who is accused of having an improper relationship with a student confessed to her pastor, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained Thursday by KLTV.
Cassie Wyn Dowden, 27, of Diana, was charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.
The arrest warrant affidavit alleges Dowden admitted to Pastor Connor Bales that she engaged in sexual contact with a student. Bales in turn advised deputies of the member of his congregations actions.
Investigator Jennifer Nieves met with Dowden’s current husband who suspected the alleged inappropriate relationship since the Fall of 2018, due to text messages and Dowden staying late at school.
Dowden was the physical education aide/assistant at Sabine Elementary. The alleged victim was a student at Sabine High School who was allowed to play basketball at the elementary gym, under Dowden’s supervision.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.