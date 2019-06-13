Abbott extends state plumbing board until 2021

The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners was on track to shut down by Sept. 1, 2020 after the Texas Legislature failed to extend its life during the 86th legislative session that ended last month. The board is responsible for licensing plumbers and investigating any claims of unlicensed work or violations of the plumbing licensing law. In the weeks since, some had called on Abbott to call a special session to extend the agency. Earlier this month, he tweeted that his office had a way to extend the agency without calling lawmakers back to Austin.