Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A pleasant day today with just a few light showers mainly along the I-30 corridor. Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching only into the middle 80s. Another cold front will push through East Texas today and while this one isn’t as potent as the front that arrived on Monday, it will at least keep East Texas in the lower to middle 80s through Thursday. Sunny skies and dry weather on your Thursday before our southerly winds return and begin to feed moisture back into the area. Partly cloudy skies for your Friday but staying mostly dry, then the southerly winds really picking up on Saturday with a few PM showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies on Fathers day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Better chances for showers and storms on Monday with a few more showers and thundershowers possible on Tuesday.