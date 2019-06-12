Suspect in UT Tyler assault case dies in Fort Worth officer-involved shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A suspect in a UT Tyler assault case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth.
According to WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, Jacquavion Slaton, 20, was killed following a Sunday altercation with Fort Worth police.
WFAA said police told them they were searching for Slaton in the city’s Stop Six neighborhood in regards to the alleged aggravated assault.
UT Tyler police had been searching for Slaton since the April 28 incident.
The Associated Press said the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
KLTV has reached out to UT Tyler police and the Fort Worth Police Department for more information on the case.
PREVIOUS STORY: UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
